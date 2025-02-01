Budget Blues: Andhra Pradesh Leaders Critique Union Budget 2025-26
The Union Budget 2025-26 faced criticism from Andhra Pradesh leaders, with claims of neglect and unmet promises, particularly regarding Special Category Status. Key state projects were overlooked, sparking opposition from state Congress. Yet, business leaders found positives in tax exemptions, growth measures, and sectorial focus.
- Country:
- India
The Union Budget 2025-26 has come under fire from political leaders in Andhra Pradesh, as allegations of neglect and overlooked projects emerge. Congress President Y S Sharmila criticized the budget for ignoring Special Category Status and critical state projects like the Kadapa steel plant.
While Sharmila expressed concerns about unmet promises and state neglect, Andhra Pradesh BJP celebrated the budget's focus on inclusivity for middle-class Indians, emphasizing growth and development. Key figures lauded exemptions on crucial life-saving drugs and the new income tax slabs for boosting disposable incomes.
Industry leaders offered a different perspective, praising the budget for its progressive measures. Chairman V Murali Krishna saw potential growth in sectors like MSMEs and infrastructure. Despite opposition, the budget's focus on consumption and economic growth was acknowledged by several stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Tourism Boom: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils FY 2025-2026 Budget Initiatives
This bugdet continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget for FY26.
Govt has put substantial amount of money in hands of people through I-T rate rejig in Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.
Anticipating Relief: Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Budget Presentation