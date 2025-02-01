Budget Blues: Andhra Pradesh Leaders Critique Union Budget 2025-26

The Union Budget 2025-26 has come under fire from political leaders in Andhra Pradesh, as allegations of neglect and overlooked projects emerge. Congress President Y S Sharmila criticized the budget for ignoring Special Category Status and critical state projects like the Kadapa steel plant.

While Sharmila expressed concerns about unmet promises and state neglect, Andhra Pradesh BJP celebrated the budget's focus on inclusivity for middle-class Indians, emphasizing growth and development. Key figures lauded exemptions on crucial life-saving drugs and the new income tax slabs for boosting disposable incomes.

Industry leaders offered a different perspective, praising the budget for its progressive measures. Chairman V Murali Krishna saw potential growth in sectors like MSMEs and infrastructure. Despite opposition, the budget's focus on consumption and economic growth was acknowledged by several stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)