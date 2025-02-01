Left Menu

Budget Blues: Andhra Pradesh Leaders Critique Union Budget 2025-26

The Union Budget 2025-26 faced criticism from Andhra Pradesh leaders, with claims of neglect and unmet promises, particularly regarding Special Category Status. Key state projects were overlooked, sparking opposition from state Congress. Yet, business leaders found positives in tax exemptions, growth measures, and sectorial focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:17 IST
Budget Blues: Andhra Pradesh Leaders Critique Union Budget 2025-26
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has come under fire from political leaders in Andhra Pradesh, as allegations of neglect and overlooked projects emerge. Congress President Y S Sharmila criticized the budget for ignoring Special Category Status and critical state projects like the Kadapa steel plant.

While Sharmila expressed concerns about unmet promises and state neglect, Andhra Pradesh BJP celebrated the budget's focus on inclusivity for middle-class Indians, emphasizing growth and development. Key figures lauded exemptions on crucial life-saving drugs and the new income tax slabs for boosting disposable incomes.

Industry leaders offered a different perspective, praising the budget for its progressive measures. Chairman V Murali Krishna saw potential growth in sectors like MSMEs and infrastructure. Despite opposition, the budget's focus on consumption and economic growth was acknowledged by several stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025