Revised Airspace Closures Announced for Aero India Show 2025

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has issued a new advisory concerning airspace closures from February 5 to 14, which align with the Aero India Show 2025.

Flights will be affected on specific days, with closures ranging from morning to afternoon hours across the event. KIA urges travelers to confirm schedule updates with airlines to avoid disruptions.

The prestigious Aero India Show, hosted at Air Force Station Yelahanka, requires these adjustments, emphasizing the importance of early planning for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)