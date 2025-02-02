Revised Airspace Closures Announced for Aero India Show 2025
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) announced changes to airspace closure times from February 5-14 to accommodate the Aero India Show 2025. Passengers are advised to check updated flight schedules. The show will occur at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, with revised closures affecting timings throughout the period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has issued a new advisory concerning airspace closures from February 5 to 14, which align with the Aero India Show 2025.
Flights will be affected on specific days, with closures ranging from morning to afternoon hours across the event. KIA urges travelers to confirm schedule updates with airlines to avoid disruptions.
The prestigious Aero India Show, hosted at Air Force Station Yelahanka, requires these adjustments, emphasizing the importance of early planning for affected passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kempegowda
- airport
- Aero-India
- airspace
- closure
- show
- schedule
- flights
- Yelahanka
- advisory
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Cricket Showdown: Squad Announcements for ODIs and Champions Trophy
Assam's Global Investment Drive: Roadshow in London Attracts Global Interest
Epic Showdown: Kerala Blasters vs. NorthEast United in ISL Clash
DELLORTO Showcases Vision for Tomorrow’s Mobility at AutoExpo 2025
FC Goa's Critical Showdown: A Battle for Supremacy against East Bengal