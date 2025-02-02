Left Menu

Luxury Car Mishap at Mumbai Airport Leaves Five Injured

A Mercedes car accident at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport injured five people. The driver, Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre, was arrested for negligence. Two foreign nationals and three airport crew members are hospitalized. Initial findings suggest the driver mistakenly accelerated instead of braking. The vehicle is impounded.

Updated: 02-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:19 IST
In a startling incident at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a luxury Mercedes car accident left five people injured on Sunday morning. Among those hurt were two foreign nationals and three airport crew members.

The driver, identified as Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to drop off a passenger at Terminal 2. Authorities believe Dadanavre mistakenly accelerated instead of braking, causing the car to surge forward at a speed breaker near gate number one.

The injured individuals received immediate first aid from the airport's medical team and were subsequently admitted to local hospitals. Meanwhile, airport officials and law enforcement are cooperating to ensure the safety of remaining passengers and resume normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

