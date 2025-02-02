Left Menu

Political Rift Threatens the Future of Kudremukh Plant

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy claims that the Karnataka Congress government aims to shut down Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited due to political rivalries. He accuses the state government of blocking projects like the Devadari mining, impacting thousands of jobs, while he works to secure Central government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:45 IST
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka Congress government of attempting to close the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited. He claimed it was politically motivated, threatening thousands of jobs at the Mangaluru-based plant. His accusation stems from what he describes as a political vendetta against him.

Kumaraswamy remarked that while his proposals have received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress-led state government has shown no interest in collaborating on state needs, obstructing initiatives like the Devadari mining project. As a consequence, workers have suffered job losses.

Efforts are underway to merge KIOCL with the NMDC to prevent further closures. Yet, the Union Minister expressed skepticism about receiving state support to rejuvenate projects, including HMT and the Bhadravathi Iron & Steel Plant, amidst ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

