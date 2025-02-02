Political Rift Threatens the Future of Kudremukh Plant

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka Congress government of attempting to close the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited. He claimed it was politically motivated, threatening thousands of jobs at the Mangaluru-based plant. His accusation stems from what he describes as a political vendetta against him.

Kumaraswamy remarked that while his proposals have received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress-led state government has shown no interest in collaborating on state needs, obstructing initiatives like the Devadari mining project. As a consequence, workers have suffered job losses.

Efforts are underway to merge KIOCL with the NMDC to prevent further closures. Yet, the Union Minister expressed skepticism about receiving state support to rejuvenate projects, including HMT and the Bhadravathi Iron & Steel Plant, amidst ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)