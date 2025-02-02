Left Menu

Tragic Bhakra Canal Accident: Death Toll Rises as Search Continues

The Bhakra Canal accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district increased the death toll to 10 after another body was retrieved. The mishap occurred Friday night, involving a vehicle with 14 passengers. Dense fog and poor visibility contributed to the tragedy, as rescuers continue searching for the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:23 IST
Tragic Bhakra Canal Accident: Death Toll Rises as Search Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the Bhakra Canal accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district climbed to 10 on Sunday, following the retrieval of another body, officials reported. The tragedy struck on Friday night when a vehicle with 14 passengers plunged into the waterway.

Nine bodies had already been recovered, while two individuals were rescued. Initially, three passengers were unaccounted for, and now only two remain missing. A senior police officer confirmed the latest recovery was that of a woman, raising the fatalities further.

The accident occurred near Sardarewala village in Ratia amid dense fog, severely limiting visibility and causing the driver to lose control. Passengers, mostly from Mehmara village, were returning home from a wedding in Punjab's Fazilka district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025