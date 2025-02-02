Tragic Bhakra Canal Accident: Death Toll Rises as Search Continues

The death toll from the Bhakra Canal accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district climbed to 10 on Sunday, following the retrieval of another body, officials reported. The tragedy struck on Friday night when a vehicle with 14 passengers plunged into the waterway.

Nine bodies had already been recovered, while two individuals were rescued. Initially, three passengers were unaccounted for, and now only two remain missing. A senior police officer confirmed the latest recovery was that of a woman, raising the fatalities further.

The accident occurred near Sardarewala village in Ratia amid dense fog, severely limiting visibility and causing the driver to lose control. Passengers, mostly from Mehmara village, were returning home from a wedding in Punjab's Fazilka district.

