Macrotech Developers Eyes Expansion into Delhi-NCR Housing Market

Macrotech Developers is gearing up to enter the Delhi-NCR residential market, diversifying beyond its stronghold in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Managing Director Abhishek Lodha stated the firm's intent to acquire land outright or through joint ventures with landowners.

Already having invested in industrial and logistics parks in the region, the company aims to venture into housing. This move follows significant achievements in MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru, and reflects the company's strategy of establishing a foothold through pilot projects before major expansion.

As one of India's leading real estate developers, Macrotech reports impressive financial growth with a 32% year-on-year increase in pre-sales during the fiscal year 2024-25, and a substantial reduction in net debt, indicating strong internal cash flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)