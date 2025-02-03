Left Menu

Remembering Harish Khullar: The Visionary Art Connoisseur's Lasting Legacy

Late Shri Harish Khullar's second death anniversary commemorates his extraordinary vision and contributions to art and philanthropy. His passion for art transcended personal enjoyment, offering inspiration and connection across cultures. Khullar's legacy continues to influence admirers globally, as his art collection remains a poignant reminder of his life's work.

Remembering Late Shri Harish Khullar: A Legacy of Art, Compassion, and Humanity. Image Credit: ANI
On the second anniversary of Late Shri Harish Khullar's passing, his rich legacy continues to resonate in the world he enriched. Renowned for his visionary approach to art and philanthropy, Khullar found beauty in unexpected places, leaving behind an indelible impact on the art community and humanitarian efforts.

An ardent art lover, Shri Harish Khullar transformed his home into a veritable gallery, showcasing a collection that transcends mere aesthetic value. His curated assemblage of rare paintings, sculptures, and artifacts spanning diverse periods and cultures reflects a profound appreciation of the creative spirit and its narrative power.

Khullar's belief in the connective power of art fostered gatherings of artists and enthusiasts all drawn to his warmth and insight. He famously declared, "Art is the soul of humanity, and preserving it is preserving our shared history." His enduring influence remains felt in artistic circles worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

