Remembering Harish Khullar: The Visionary Art Connoisseur's Lasting Legacy

On the second anniversary of Late Shri Harish Khullar's passing, his rich legacy continues to resonate in the world he enriched. Renowned for his visionary approach to art and philanthropy, Khullar found beauty in unexpected places, leaving behind an indelible impact on the art community and humanitarian efforts.

An ardent art lover, Shri Harish Khullar transformed his home into a veritable gallery, showcasing a collection that transcends mere aesthetic value. His curated assemblage of rare paintings, sculptures, and artifacts spanning diverse periods and cultures reflects a profound appreciation of the creative spirit and its narrative power.

Khullar's belief in the connective power of art fostered gatherings of artists and enthusiasts all drawn to his warmth and insight. He famously declared, "Art is the soul of humanity, and preserving it is preserving our shared history." His enduring influence remains felt in artistic circles worldwide.

