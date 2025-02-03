Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path for India's Manufacturing Renaissance

The unveiling of the Union Budget 2025-26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman marks a strategic shift aimed at revitalizing India's manufacturing sector through the National Manufacturing Mission. This initiative is geared towards lowering business costs and fostering an environment conducive to industrial growth.

Five critical areas addressed in the mission include improving regulatory frameworks for businesses, cultivating a future-ready workforce, enhancing MSME support, adopting advanced technologies, and encouraging high-quality production. These efforts are designed to create a robust framework and governance structure to bolster the sector's growth.

The budget underscores strategic investments across sectors crucial for national development, such as skilling, digitization, healthcare, education, agriculture, and electrification. Additionally, with significant focus on clean energy, the budget proposes investments in renewable sources and EV infrastructure, steering India toward a sustainable economic future. Yokogawa India stands ready to support these initiatives with its expertise in industrial automation and digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)