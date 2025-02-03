Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Catalyst for Startup Innovation and Economic Growth

Startup leaders hail Union Budget 2025 as transformative for India's economic landscape, highlighting its impact on consumption, entrepreneurship, and MSME support. Key reforms include tax cuts for the middle class, enhanced credit for MSMEs, and a focus on AI and small-town entrepreneurs. This positions India as a 21st-century economic powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:05 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Catalyst for Startup Innovation and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has praised the Union Budget 2025 as a transformative catalyst for the Indian economy, emphasizing its potential to boost innovation and consumption-led growth. Industry leaders admire the budget's bold measures such as tax relief for the middle class, enhanced credit access for MSMEs, and fund of funds for startups.

Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay, called it a 'thoughtful balance' between fiscal prudence and aggressive growth, while OYO's Ritesh Agarwal highlighted the shift from 'celebrating valuations to creating value.' The budget's emphasis on empowering AI researchers and small-town entrepreneurs is particularly noted.

Other notable reactions include Amrish Rau of Pine Labs praising tax reliefs for fostering economic activity in non-metro areas, and Kunal Shah of CRED forecasting a rise in Gen Z consumption. The policy is seen as positioning India as a future economic powerhouse by enabling innovation and strengthening the startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025