Union Budget 2025: A Catalyst for Startup Innovation and Economic Growth

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has praised the Union Budget 2025 as a transformative catalyst for the Indian economy, emphasizing its potential to boost innovation and consumption-led growth. Industry leaders admire the budget's bold measures such as tax relief for the middle class, enhanced credit access for MSMEs, and fund of funds for startups.

Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay, called it a 'thoughtful balance' between fiscal prudence and aggressive growth, while OYO's Ritesh Agarwal highlighted the shift from 'celebrating valuations to creating value.' The budget's emphasis on empowering AI researchers and small-town entrepreneurs is particularly noted.

Other notable reactions include Amrish Rau of Pine Labs praising tax reliefs for fostering economic activity in non-metro areas, and Kunal Shah of CRED forecasting a rise in Gen Z consumption. The policy is seen as positioning India as a future economic powerhouse by enabling innovation and strengthening the startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)