Trade Tensions Escalate: Emerging Markets Face Turmoil

On Monday, emerging market assets took a severe hit when U.S. President Donald Trump implemented tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, raising global trade war fears among investors. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. neighbors and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday.

The Mexican peso fell 1.8%, reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, as 80% of Mexican exports are U.S.-bound. In response, Mexico and Canada announced retaliatory tariffs, while China planned to dispute the tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

In South Africa, assets slumped after Trump's decision to cut off funding, with the rand down 1.2% and government bond yields rising significantly. Investors are worried about prolonged tariffs causing inflationary pressures and affecting emerging markets negatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)