Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: Emerging Markets Face Turmoil

Emerging market assets suffered significant losses as U.S. President Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, causing fears of a global trade war. The Mexican peso hit a three-year low, while other currencies and stocks in emerging economies also weakened. Retaliatory measures were announced by affected nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:57 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate: Emerging Markets Face Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, emerging market assets took a severe hit when U.S. President Donald Trump implemented tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, raising global trade war fears among investors. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. neighbors and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday.

The Mexican peso fell 1.8%, reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, as 80% of Mexican exports are U.S.-bound. In response, Mexico and Canada announced retaliatory tariffs, while China planned to dispute the tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

In South Africa, assets slumped after Trump's decision to cut off funding, with the rand down 1.2% and government bond yields rising significantly. Investors are worried about prolonged tariffs causing inflationary pressures and affecting emerging markets negatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025