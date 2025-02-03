Dabur Surges to Second Spot in India's Oral Care Market
Dabur has become the second-largest player in oral care in modern trade channels, experiencing significant growth with its toothpaste brands like Dabur Red and Meswak. The company aims to plug existing market gaps by expanding its product range, including addressing sensitive and whitening needs.
Dabur has officially become the second-largest player in India's oral care market within modern trade channels, according to CEO Mohit Malhotra. This rise is primarily powered by robust sales of Dabur Red Toothpaste and the premium Meswak brand.
Reporting a 9.1% growth in recent quarters, Dabur sees immense growth potential in this segment. The Gel toothpaste portfolio notably soared with over 50% year-on-year growth, showing promising response from consumers.
Despite the strong competition led by Colgate Palmolive and HUL's brands like Pepsodent and Closeup, Dabur is gaining ground, specifically in the herbal and ingredient-based toothpaste niche, providing additional market share advantages.
