Dabur Surges to Second Spot in India's Oral Care Market

Dabur has officially become the second-largest player in India's oral care market within modern trade channels, according to CEO Mohit Malhotra. This rise is primarily powered by robust sales of Dabur Red Toothpaste and the premium Meswak brand.

Reporting a 9.1% growth in recent quarters, Dabur sees immense growth potential in this segment. The Gel toothpaste portfolio notably soared with over 50% year-on-year growth, showing promising response from consumers.

Despite the strong competition led by Colgate Palmolive and HUL's brands like Pepsodent and Closeup, Dabur is gaining ground, specifically in the herbal and ingredient-based toothpaste niche, providing additional market share advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)