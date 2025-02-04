Tullow Oil's Leadership Transition Amid CEO Departure

Tullow Oil announced on Tuesday the appointment of its finance chief, Richard Miller, as interim chief executive officer, effective February 14.

Miller, who has been with Tullow since 2011, will take over from Rahul Dhir, who is stepping down as CEO and resigning from the board. However, Dhir will remain until June 5.

The company stated that the search for a permanent CEO is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)