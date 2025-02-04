Left Menu

Tullow Oil's Leadership Transition Amid CEO Departure

Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller, its finance chief, as interim CEO beginning February 14. Miller, part of Tullow since 2011, will replace Rahul Dhir, who is stepping down but remains until June 5. The company is actively seeking a permanent CEO replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:54 IST
Tullow Oil announced on Tuesday the appointment of its finance chief, Richard Miller, as interim chief executive officer, effective February 14.

Miller, who has been with Tullow since 2011, will take over from Rahul Dhir, who is stepping down as CEO and resigning from the board. However, Dhir will remain until June 5.

The company stated that the search for a permanent CEO is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

