Bajaj Electricals Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth

Bajaj Electricals Ltd announced on Tuesday a 10.7% fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, amounting to Rs 33.36 crore. This contrasts with a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations, however, witnessed a rise, climbing 5% to reach Rs 1,289.72 crore during the reviewed period compared to Rs 1,228.24 crore a year prior. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 1,257.09 crore, marking a 3% increase.

Revenues from Consumer Products notably jumped 8.54% to Rs 1,038.45 crore, while revenue from Lighting Solutions fell 7.47% to Rs 251.27 crore. Bajaj Electricals shares were trading at Rs 719 each, down 0.19%, on the BSE on Tuesday.

