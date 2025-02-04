Left Menu

Bajaj Electricals Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth

Bajaj Electricals Ltd reported a 10.7% decline in consolidated net profit for Q3 ending December 31, 2024, despite a 5% rise in revenue. Net profit fell to Rs 33.36 crore from Rs 37.36 crore the previous year, while revenue increased to Rs 1,289.72 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:21 IST
Bajaj Electricals Ltd announced on Tuesday a 10.7% fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, amounting to Rs 33.36 crore. This contrasts with a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations, however, witnessed a rise, climbing 5% to reach Rs 1,289.72 crore during the reviewed period compared to Rs 1,228.24 crore a year prior. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 1,257.09 crore, marking a 3% increase.

Revenues from Consumer Products notably jumped 8.54% to Rs 1,038.45 crore, while revenue from Lighting Solutions fell 7.47% to Rs 251.27 crore. Bajaj Electricals shares were trading at Rs 719 each, down 0.19%, on the BSE on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

