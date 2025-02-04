Opulent Art Gallery: A Triumph of Timeless Art in Delhi

The Opulent Art Gallery, based in New Delhi, recently celebrated the successful conclusion of its latest exhibition, 'Between Yesterday and Tomorrow.' This exclusive event ran from January 18 to January 27 at the esteemed Travancore House, presenting a rich assortment of art and artefacts from both legendary and contemporary artists.

The exhibition attracted a passionate audience of art aficionados, collectors, and industry experts, eager to engage with the diverse works on display. Among the highlights were masterpieces by Maqbool Fida Husain, whose exhibits included a triptych from his Krishna series and notable pieces like the 'Urdu Series' and the Mother Teresa series. Other featured artists included Akbar Padamsee, Ram Kumar, and Sayed Haider Raza, each known for their unique interpretations of landscape and abstract art.

Hormazd Firdosh Sholapurwala, co-curator of the exhibition and a third-generation art collector, expressed his delight at the event's success. He emphasized the importance of showcasing how contemporary artists draw inspiration from the great masters of the past. Fans of art can anticipate future showcases in Mumbai and other cities, as the gallery expands its mission of fostering dialogue between contemporary artists and collectors.

