Opulent Art Gallery: A Triumph of Timeless Art in Delhi

Opulent Art Gallery in New Delhi celebrated a successful exhibition titled 'Between Yesterday and Tomorrow.' Showcasing masterpieces from legendary and contemporary artists, the event drew enthusiastic crowds. Highlights included works by M.F. Husain, Akbar Padamsee, Ram Kumar, and S.H. Raza. The gallery plans future exhibitions in Mumbai and other Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:29 IST
L to R Bharadwaj Mathukumilli and Hormazd Firdosh Sholapurwala Bharat Series a remarkable 12-foot-long single canvas work by M.F Husain. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opulent Art Gallery, based in New Delhi, recently celebrated the successful conclusion of its latest exhibition, 'Between Yesterday and Tomorrow.' This exclusive event ran from January 18 to January 27 at the esteemed Travancore House, presenting a rich assortment of art and artefacts from both legendary and contemporary artists.

The exhibition attracted a passionate audience of art aficionados, collectors, and industry experts, eager to engage with the diverse works on display. Among the highlights were masterpieces by Maqbool Fida Husain, whose exhibits included a triptych from his Krishna series and notable pieces like the 'Urdu Series' and the Mother Teresa series. Other featured artists included Akbar Padamsee, Ram Kumar, and Sayed Haider Raza, each known for their unique interpretations of landscape and abstract art.

Hormazd Firdosh Sholapurwala, co-curator of the exhibition and a third-generation art collector, expressed his delight at the event's success. He emphasized the importance of showcasing how contemporary artists draw inspiration from the great masters of the past. Fans of art can anticipate future showcases in Mumbai and other cities, as the gallery expands its mission of fostering dialogue between contemporary artists and collectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

