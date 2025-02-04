BMW Group India Shines as Top Employer 2025

BMW Group India has been recognized as a 'Top Employer 2025' by the Top Employers' Institute for the second consecutive year, highlighting its dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment. The certification follows a rigorous survey and audit of the company's Human Resources practices, focusing on domains like People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the importance of the company's HR strategy in attracting and retaining top talent. He noted that BMW Group offers both exciting job roles and career development opportunities, allowing employees to thrive in a positive work culture. This approach secures the company's competitive edge in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

BMW Group India's commitment to diversity, health and employee well-being is notable. The automaker aims to increase representation of women in its workforce and management positions. Additionally, BMW maintains a holistic health management system, ensuring high occupational safety standards across its locations. The robust learning framework further empowers employees to contribute to innovation and growth.

