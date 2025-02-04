Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Innovative P4 Initiative on Ugadi Festival

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the launch of P4, a Public-Private-People Partnership programme aimed at poverty alleviation. The initiative, set to launch on Ugadi festival, involves the state's wealthiest aiding its poorest. A special portal for public input and a survey to identify beneficiaries will be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to unveil an innovative poverty alleviation initiative, dubbed P4, on the upcoming Ugadi festival. The program, which stands for Public-Private-People Partnership, aims to connect the wealthiest ten percent of the community with the state's most impoverished twenty percent.

In a move to ensure the success of this initiative, Naidu announced the development of a special portal designed to gather public feedback and suggestions. This comes as several industrialists, NRIs, and affluent individuals have pledged their support, uniting under P4's umbrella to effect meaningful change.

The government will conduct a special survey to identify the poorest sections, ensuring targeted assistance. On March 30, Ugadi Day, industrialists interested in developing their native areas will receive personal invitations to partake in the programme's launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

