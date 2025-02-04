Left Menu

Chaos in Arayidathupalam: Bus Crash Leaves 50 Injured

A passenger bus overturned at Arayidathupalam, injuring over 50 individuals, with one in a critical condition. Local citizens assisted in rescue efforts before emergency personnel arrived. Most victims were hospitalized at private and government facilities. The accident involved a collision with a motorbike and median.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:34 IST
A dramatic accident unfolded at Arayidathupalam as a passenger bus overturned, leaving over 50 people injured on Tuesday evening. Emergency services rushed to the scene as local residents stepped up to assist.

Among the injured, 42 were admitted to a private hospital, while nine reached the Government Medical College Hospital. The condition of one individual remains critical, intensifying the urgency of medical response.

The calamity occurred when the bus, after hitting a motorbike, collided with a median before coming to a halt. Quick actions by locals and first responders were pivotal in ensuring timely medical care.

