PepsiCo's Sparkling Growth: A Taste of India's Market Success

Global conglomerate PepsiCo has reported impressive double-digit organic revenue growth for 2024 in the Indian market, underscoring its expanding footprint in savoury snacks and beverages. The company's earning statement highlighted its performance across various markets, including India.

For the year ending December 28, 2024, PepsiCo's global net revenue surged to USD 91.8 billion. Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta noted that, despite subdued performances in North America and disruptions from geopolitical tensions, the company remained resilient. Particularly, the AMESA division, which covers India, saw a 1.27% revenue increase, reaching USD 6.21 billion.

Looking ahead, PepsiCo's management forecasted low-single-digit organic revenue growth for 2025. The company plans to adapt its commercial strategies to the varied consumer preferences across different regions while navigating the challenges of geopolitical uncertainty and currency volatility.

