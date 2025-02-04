Left Menu

US Job Market: Cooling but Steady Amid Economic Shifts

US job openings fell to 7.6 million in December, reflecting a cooling but stable labor market. Layoffs decreased, while job quitting rates remained subdued. Hiring slowed, yet remained robust despite high interest rates. Inflation concerns persist, influenced by potential policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:41 IST
In December, job openings in the US witnessed a decline, signaling a cooling yet healthy labor market.

The latest figures from the Labor Department revealed a drop to 7.6 million job openings, falling short of economists' expectations of 7.9 million. The number highlights a continued decrease from the peak of 12.2 million seen in March 2022.

Amid the economic adjustments, the number of layoffs also fell, offering Americans a sense of job security. The labor market's optimism dipped slightly as quit rates were below pre-pandemic levels, despite showing a modest rise.

Professional and business services, healthcare and social assistance, and finance and insurance sectors experienced declines in job openings. However, the arts, entertainment, and recreation sectors saw an uptick.

Despite these fluctuations and heightened interest rates, hiring continued at a solid pace in 2024. While employer hiring rates slowed compared to previous years, they reflect a stable job market.

The Federal Reserve's previous rate hikes aimed at controlling inflation have gradually eased, paving the way for rate cuts. However, inflation pressures, alongside impending policy changes, could potentially disrupt this trend. The Fed remains cautious, projecting a conservative approach to rate adjustments moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

