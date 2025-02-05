Tragic Collision in Nagpur: Young Food Delivery Agent Killed

A young food delivery agent tragically lost his life in a collision involving a speeding car in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Chetan Rajeshwar Gawade, was working with the online food service Zomato at the time of the incident.

The accident, which took place at Ajni Square in the Dhantoli police station area, occurred late Monday night as Gawade and his friend were en-route to deliver a parcel in Manewada. Police have confirmed that the car, driven by 25-year-old Ajnan Izrar Hussain from Ajni railway quarters, struck the victims' motorcycle.

Both victims were rushed to Mayo Hospital where Gawade was pronounced dead. His friend, aged 23, is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries. Hussain has been apprehended by the police, who continue to investigate the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)