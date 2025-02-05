Left Menu

Igniting Youth Innovation: College Youth Ideathon 2025 Launches in India

ThinkStartup, IIT Delhi, and MEPSC have launched the College Youth Ideathon 2025, an innovation and entrepreneurship competition aimed at inspiring Indian college students. The event offers students a platform to present groundbreaking ideas across various sectors, nurturing future leaders and job-creators through mentorship and practical skills development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:14 IST
Visual from launch of College Youth Ideathon (Photo: ThinkStartup, IIT Delhi ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ThinkStartup, IIT Delhi, and MEPSC have announced the launch of the College Youth Ideathon 2025, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among India's youth. The program, introduced in the presence of Dr. Kiran Bedi, seeks to become the nation's leading innovation and entrepreneurship competition.

Focusing on ten key sectors including technology, medicine, and biotech, the event encourages the cultivation of a "job-creator's mindset." Open to college students and mentors across India, it involves a multi-stage online process, concluding in a grand finale on April 12th and 13th, 2025.

Supported by industry leaders like the State Bank of India and Esri India, the initiative offers a platform for students to innovate and pitch ideas to experts. With a total grant of Rs. 25 lacs up for grabs, participants will showcase their talents while contributing to India's industrial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

