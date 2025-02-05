Godrej Properties Leads India's Real Estate Boom
Godrej Properties achieved record sales of Rs 28,800 crore in 2024, surpassing other Indian real estate companies. Fuelled by high demand across multiple cities, the firm delivered significant bookings in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The company's strategic land acquisitions and project launches promise future growth in the sector.
Godrej Properties has emerged as the frontrunner in India's real estate market by selling properties worth Rs 28,800 crore in the 2024 calendar year. This feat marks the highest sales among all listed real estate companies in the nation, driven by robust demand for housing projects across major cities.
In a year marked by significant achievements, the firm reported a net profit of Rs 162.64 crore for the December quarter, more than doubling from the previous year's Rs 62.27 crore. The total income also surged to Rs 1,239.97 crore amid strong housing demand.
Godrej's strategic moves included launching 30 new projects with a sales potential of Rs 34,300 crore and acquiring 16 land parcels with expected revenue potential of Rs 36,250 crore. The company's robust performance highlights its substantial influence in reshaping the real estate landscape in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
