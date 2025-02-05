India's Path to Top 25: Transforming Logistics Infrastructure

India is set to transform its logistics landscape, aiming for a top 25 spot in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index by 2030. Spearheaded by initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy, this ambition marks a significant stride forward, as reported by Global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart India and EAC International Consulting.

Currently ranking 38th among 139 countries, India is surging ahead as a global logistics hub, with a market projected to grow significantly by 2029. The report highlights the importance of infrastructure development as a key driver and emphasizes the government's determination to reduce logistics costs to single digits of GDP by 2030.

The government and private sectors are urged to collaborate for innovative solutions to infrastructural challenges. With 434 identified projects worth Rs 11.17 lakh crore, India plans to enhance logistics across critical economic corridors, reinforcing its ambition to emerge as a global logistics leader.

