Ambuja Neotia's Massive Rs 15,000 Crore Investment to Transform West Bengal
Ambuja Neotia Group plans to invest over Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal across various sectors including healthcare, hospitality, and real estate over the next five years. This investment aims to boost local infrastructure, with significant projects like new hospitals and a golf-themed township.
The Ambuja Neotia Group, a major business entity in Eastern India, has unveiled plans to inject over Rs 15,000 crore into West Bengal's economy over the coming five years. This strategic investment will cover healthcare, hospitality, tourism, and real estate, among other sectors.
Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia praised the West Bengal government's efforts in establishing a 'business-friendly environment', highlighting the state's advantages such as a skilled workforce and infrastructure. In healthcare, the group will allocate Rs 1,500 crore to build five hospitals, while a Rs 2,700 crore investment in hospitality will develop a luxury circuit with Taj Hotels.
Additionally, Rs 5,000 crore will go into creating Bengal's first international-standard golf township. The real estate sector will see Rs 6,500 crore aimed at delivering vast amounts of built space. Neotia underlined the group's focus on creating opportunities and enhancing the state's development.
