Revolutionary Economic Model: Peopleism Unveiling a New Dawn
Ashfaq Syed's latest book, 'Peopleism: A New Economic Dawn', introduces a visionary economic model addressing job loss due to automation. It advocates for collaboration over competition, proposing a transformative approach where technology empowers humanity, fostering a fairer, inclusive economy. The work challenges traditional economic structures, promoting shared prosperity.
- Country:
- India
Ashfaq Syed, a forward-thinking author based in Atlanta, USA, has unveiled his latest book, 'Peopleism: A New Economic Dawn'. The book presents a revolutionary economic model aimed at tackling the challenges posed by automation and job displacement. Through engaging dialogues between Atif, a technologist, and Sarah, an economist, Syed explores innovative ways to balance technology and equity. He envisions a future where income is not tied to labor and collaboration replaces competition, empowering humanity.
A seasoned expert with a master's degree in engineering from Louisiana Tech University, Syed extrapolates from real-world examples and presents a compelling case study from India. 'Peopleism' serves as a comprehensive roadmap for transitioning to an economy that fosters shared prosperity and emphasizes community well-being. Syed's previous work, 'Everything People: A New Economic System for Our Future', laid the groundwork for this transformative vision, advocating for cooperative business models and democratic decision-making.
Syed's stature as a thought leader is recognized globally, earning him accolades such as the Champ - Bronze award. His work continuously inspires people to adapt to change and actively participate in building a more inclusive future. 'Peopleism' challenges the conventional economic paradigms, offering a practical and actionable path towards collective prosperity. With his book available on platforms like Notion Press and Amazon India, Syed's message is unequivocal: Transformative change is vital, achievable, and urgent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WEF Crystal Awards Kick Off with a Call for Global Collaboration
Mission Viksit Bharat Summit: Empowering Business Growth and Global Collaboration
Collaboration for a New Renaissance: Shaping the Intelligent Age at WEF
Bridging Borders: Assam's Quest for Global Entrepreneurship and Clean Energy Collaborations
India-US to Expand Pharma Collaboration Under Trump Administration