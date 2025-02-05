Exploring Metaverse: A New Fiction by Manoj Dhiman
Manoj Dhiman from Ludhiana presents his latest Hindi fiction, 'Dharti Par Laute Aabhasi Duniya Ke Awtar', centered on the Metaverse. The novel delves into the allure and complications of the virtual world, showcasing a blend of reality and imagination while emphasizing its profound societal impacts.
In a new venture into the realm of fiction, Manoj Dhiman from Ludhiana has penned 'Dharti Par Laute Aabhasi Duniya Ke Awtar'. The novel, written in Hindi, explores the burgeoning world of the Metaverse, providing readers with a narrative that intertwines the fabric of reality with virtual imagination.
The novel's preface, co-authored by GNDU Amritsar's Prof. Sunil and Dr. Ajay Sharma, addresses the escape from life's realities through the virtual world. They highlight the potential consequences of living in such an imaginary world, urging readers to reflect on the ethical implications and personal impacts.
Published by New World Publication, Delhi, the book offers a detailed exploration of avatars and virtual constructs, weaving contemporary technological issues with human relationships and societal themes. This latest addition enhances Dhiman's portfolio of literary works and contributes to the discourse on virtual reality in modern society.
