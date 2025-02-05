Renault to Defend Interests Amidst Honda-Nissan Merger Uncertainty

Renault, the French automotive giant, has committed to "vigorously" defending the interests of its group and stakeholders. The statement comes amidst reports suggesting that no firm decisions have been made regarding the potential dissolution of merger talks between Honda and Nissan.

Nissan appears poised to withdraw from its merger discussions with competitor Honda, according to insiders. The abandonment of this over $60 billion plan would have positioned the combined entity as the world's third-largest automaker, raising concerns about Nissan's independent recovery strategy.

The development signals possible strategic reevaluations within the auto industry as Nissan seeks viable paths toward sustained growth and stability without the planned merger.

