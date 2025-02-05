Currency Markets Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline to its lowest level in more than a week on Wednesday, as tensions surrounding a potential global trade war appeared to ease. In contrast, the Japanese yen surged, driven by robust wage data.

The dollar index, measuring the currency against six counterparts, dropped 0.49% to 107.52, hitting a low not seen since January 24. This fluctuation follows President Trump's intention to enforce a 25% import tariff on Mexico and Canada, which initially pushed the dollar up by 1.3% to 109.88.

Economic observers watch closely as U.S. tariffs influence global markets, with a decline in the dollar, an increase in yen values, and the impact on the yuan due to China's retaliatory measures. Experts warn that currency markets might be underestimating the potential damage these tariffs could inflict on the world economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)