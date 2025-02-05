Left Menu

Currency Markets Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar dipped to its lowest point in over a week as global trade war concerns lessened, with strong Japanese wage data boosting the yen. Investors analyze the impact of U.S. tariffs on multiple countries, with potential economic outcomes from foreign exchange fluctuations and tariffs being a major focus.

Updated: 05-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:33 IST
Currency Markets Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline to its lowest level in more than a week on Wednesday, as tensions surrounding a potential global trade war appeared to ease. In contrast, the Japanese yen surged, driven by robust wage data.

The dollar index, measuring the currency against six counterparts, dropped 0.49% to 107.52, hitting a low not seen since January 24. This fluctuation follows President Trump's intention to enforce a 25% import tariff on Mexico and Canada, which initially pushed the dollar up by 1.3% to 109.88.

Economic observers watch closely as U.S. tariffs influence global markets, with a decline in the dollar, an increase in yen values, and the impact on the yuan due to China's retaliatory measures. Experts warn that currency markets might be underestimating the potential damage these tariffs could inflict on the world economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

