Mumbai Metro Expansion to Dahisar: A Relief for Commuters

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik pushes for extending Mumbai metro to Dahisar, easing commuter congestion. During a site inspection, he urged MMRDA to prioritize the project. Sarnaik highlighted previous congestion measures and reviewed local flyover progress, stressing the importance of timely completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:44 IST
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has advocated for the extension of Mumbai metro services to suburban Dahisar, aiming to alleviate commuter congestion. Speaking during his inspection of infrastructure projects in Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, Sarnaik emphasized the necessity for justice for local residents with increased metro connectivity.

He urged the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to expedite the project, labeling it a priority to enhance accessibility and reduce congestion. During his tour, Sarnaik assessed the Dahisar check post's traffic issues, blaming toll operator mismanagement and calling for immediate resolutions.

The minister also evaluated the construction progress of three flyovers in Mira-Bhayandar, noting that one is operational, another set for February inauguration, and the last expected by August's end, aligning with initiatives to improve regional traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

