ArcelorMittal Defies Economic Woes with Strategic Investments

ArcelorMittal reduced its Q4 2024 loss to USD 390 million, a significant improvement from USD 2,966 million a year earlier. Despite a minor dip in steel production, the company's net income rose to USD 1,339 million for the year. Investments in Brazil, India, and the US aim to foster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:05 IST
ArcelorMittal, the global steel behemoth, has reported a reduced loss of USD 390 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a vast improvement from the USD 2,966 million loss recorded in the same quarter of 2023.

The company's chief executive, Aditya Mittal, highlighted the strategic investments made in Brazil, India, and the US, particularly the introduction of high-quality electric arc furnaces to meet automotive demand. This approach supports the company's continuous generation of free cash flow and shareholder returns amidst challenging economic conditions.

Furthermore, ArcelorMittal projects a long-term positive outlook and is targeting a USD 0.2 billion EBITDA boost by 2025 through completed projects in India and Brazil. Though steel production and sales experienced marginal dips, Mittal emphasizes the company's focus on growth in high-potential markets.

