Left Menu

India's Leather Sector Eyes $47 Billion Target by 2030 with Major Reforms and Initiatives

The Council for Leather Exports targets $47 billion by 2030, backed by trade reforms and government initiatives. Key changes include duty reductions and financial support for MSMEs. The Delhi International Leather Expo 2025 will showcase innovations, aligning with 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to enhance global market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:13 IST
India's Leather Sector Eyes $47 Billion Target by 2030 with Major Reforms and Initiatives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) has set an ambitious target, aiming for a $47 billion milestone by 2030, focusing heavily on the export sector with a $13.7 billion goal, according to CLE's chairman, Rajendra Kumar Jalan. This target aligns with India's push to strengthen its global market footprint.

The Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) 2025 will be held on February 20-21 at Yashobhoomi, ICC Dwarka, New Delhi, and is designed as a key B2B event. It will provide a stage for manufacturers to exhibit their latest innovations to international buyers, supporting the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, boosting exports and employment.

In a move to revitalize the industry, the government has slashed the Basic Customs Duty on wet blue leather from 10% to zero, and removed the export duty on crust leather. Additionally, a special package for the footwear sector is set to generate significant economic growth, creating 22 lakh jobs and boosting exports to Rs1.1 lakh crore, underpinned by a new Focus Product Scheme.

To bolster MSMEs, investment and turnover classifications have increased, while the credit guarantee coverage has doubled, paving the way for Rs10 crore in credit and unlocking an extra Rs1.5 lakh crore. Customized financial tools and support for SC/ST women entrepreneurs further reinforce inclusive industry growth.

An Export Promotion Mission will soon launch, setting specific targets for sectors. BharatTradeNet (BTN), a new streamlined trade platform, will improve trade documentation. CLE has acknowledged the government's unwavering support in addressing industry challenges through these proactive reforms.

The collective efforts are expected to propel the leather and footwear sector to global prominence. With reforms and financial assistance aptly addressing industry needs, the CLE remains a driving force for growth, adapting to the evolving global trade landscape with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives at its helm.

Industry leaders, including Rajendra K Jalan and Vimal Anand, emphasize that the government's proactive measures in granting duty cuts and ensuring financial backing for MSMEs are integral to the sector's elevated global standing, promising extensive growth and competitiveness ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025