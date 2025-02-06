Left Menu

Emerging Markets Face Volatility Amid Dollar Surge

Emerging market currencies faced pressure from a rising dollar, while investors awaited clarity on U.S. policies affecting global EM assets. Key highlights include the Czech Republic's anticipated monetary policy actions and regional developments involving Israel, Russia, and China impacting currency and stock movements.

Emerging market currencies felt the squeeze on Thursday as the dollar index surged, leaving investors eagerly awaiting more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, which have clouded the global outlook for emerging market assets.

MSCI's index tracking global EM currencies dropped by 0.2%, while its stock counterpart rose by 0.3%, marking its third straight session of gains. Notably, the Czech Republic is poised for a local monetary policy decision, with expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut.

A mixed inflation report in the Czech Republic, which showed a lower-than-expected decrease, brought the crown up by 0.2%. Analysts at ING predict dovish revisions in the central bank's new forecast, although they consider the governor's stance likely to be hawkish.

