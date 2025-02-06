Indian Stock Market Dips As Investors Await RBI Verdict

The Indian stock market ended on a negative note on Tuesday, with the Sensex declining by 213.12 points to close at 78,058.16, and the Nifty slipping 92.95 points to round off at 23,603.35. Investors remained cautious amid anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming policy decision, driving a consolidation phase across various sectors.

Among the Nifty 50, 21 stocks saw upward movement, while 30 experienced downturns. Cipla, Adani Ports, ITC Hotels, Dr. Reddy's, and HDFC Life were among the day's top gainers. Conversely, Trent, BEL, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and ONGC emerged as major losers, placing downward pressure on the index. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, commented, "The benchmark indices experienced a moderate decline as investors awaited the RBI's decision on a potential rate cut amidst the ongoing trade war."

Nair further noted that despite government efforts to boost consumption and cushion lower growth, the broader market exhibited caution, remaining in a consolidation phase. However, the IT and Pharma sectors advanced, bolstered by lower treasury yields following the moderating US PMI data, which encouraged the Federal Reserve to consider reducing interest rates. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened, hitting a new low by falling 0.13 rupees to 87.57 against the US dollar.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, highlighted the key factors behind the rupee's depreciation, saying, "The rupee weakened further by 0.13 rupees to 87.57, as the budget's middle-class focus led to currency softness, coupled with persistent FII selling pressure. Market attention is now pivoted towards the RBI's policy, which could significantly influence rupee movement."

Trivedi added, "With minor expectations of a rate cut, a growth-focused policy stance could offer some relief and help the rupee recover in the near term. However, if the RBI adopts a cautious approach and refrains from aggressive interventions, rupee weakness might persist. The anticipated weak rupee range is pegged between 87.25 and 87.85." As the market looks ahead, participants will keenly monitor the RBI's policy direction to gauge its impact on equities and currency trends. (ANI)

