Uno Minda Drives Forward with 21% Profit Surge

Auto components giant Uno Minda reported a 21% surge in profit after tax, reaching Rs 233 crore in the third quarter of FY2024, driven by increased revenue and strategic expansion of its Hosur facility. The company continues to excel with innovative technologies and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uno Minda, a prominent player in the auto components industry, has announced a significant financial leap with a 21% increase in its quarterly profit after tax, totaling Rs 233 crore for the period ending December 31, 2024.

This rise from Rs 193 crore in the previous year's third quarter is attributed to a robust revenue growth, hitting Rs 4,184 crore compared to Rs 3,523 crore last year, as stated by the company.

Furthermore, the company's board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 72 crore for expanding its facilities in Hosur, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, localization, and the future of mobility, according to Group CMD Nirmal K Minda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

