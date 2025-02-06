Uno Minda Drives Forward with 21% Profit Surge

Uno Minda, a prominent player in the auto components industry, has announced a significant financial leap with a 21% increase in its quarterly profit after tax, totaling Rs 233 crore for the period ending December 31, 2024.

This rise from Rs 193 crore in the previous year's third quarter is attributed to a robust revenue growth, hitting Rs 4,184 crore compared to Rs 3,523 crore last year, as stated by the company.

Furthermore, the company's board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 72 crore for expanding its facilities in Hosur, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, localization, and the future of mobility, according to Group CMD Nirmal K Minda.

