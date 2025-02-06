Left Menu

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Celebrating MSMEs at NBT Udaan 2023

The Times of India hosted the NBT Udaan event in New Delhi, recognizing the vital role of MSMEs in India. Attended by key ministers, the two-day event celebrated entrepreneurship and acknowledged the contributions of MSMEs to the economy, including unveiling a commemorative coffee table book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:58 IST
Empowering Entrepreneurs: Celebrating MSMEs at NBT Udaan 2023
NBT Udaan celebrated the achievements of MSME entrepreneurs who are driving innovation, growth, and employment across India's economic landscape.. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi witnessed the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs at The Times of India's NBT Udaan: The Rising Entrepreneurs event, powered by Garvik India. The occasion underscored the crucial role Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play in molding India's economic landscape.

Addressing attendees through video, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour, Employment, and Youth Affairs and Sports, highlighted the importance of MSMEs. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, described these enterprises as the 'backbone of the economy,' emphasizing their potential to elevate India's economic stature under Narendra Modi's leadership.

The event also featured the launch of the coffee table book 'Udaan: The Rising Entrepreneurs,' celebrating MSMEs' achievements. Certificates and mementoes were awarded to standout SMEs, further acknowledging their impact on employment and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

