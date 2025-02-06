Dr. Dharmendra Singh Gangwar Named Secretary General of Indian Beverage Association

Dr. Dharmendra Singh Gangwar has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Indian Beverage Association (IBA), replacing J. P. Meena. His impressive career in public administration, spanning over 35 years, positions him as a strategic asset to guide the industry's growth.

Gangwar's leadership is expected to build upon the IBA's legacy of policy advocacy and stakeholder engagement. As a former Secretary to the Indian government, his experience across key ministries, such as Health and Rural Development, equips him to navigate complex policy landscapes for the drink sector's benefit.

IBA Chairman S.R. Goenka expressed enthusiasm for Gangwar's appointment, citing his expertise in infrastructure and governance as pivotal for steering the non-alcoholic beverage industry at a crucial juncture. Gangwar is poised to leverage his strategic vision, underpinned by his diverse administrative background, to bolster India's position in the global beverage market.

(With inputs from agencies.)