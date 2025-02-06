Bank of England's Interest Rate Cut: Navigating an Uncertain Economic Landscape

In a significant move, the Bank of England slashed interest rates on Thursday, signaling a reaction to the halving of its growth outlook for the year. The decision was underscored by unexpected votes from two officials for a larger reduction in borrowing costs.

Governor Andrew Bailey addressed the press, indicating the potential for further cuts to the bank rate as disinflation progresses. However, this would be assessed on a meeting-by-meeting basis, considering the unpredictability of economic conditions.

Bailey highlighted the backdrop of easing inflationary pressures and the decline in business and consumer confidence, pointing to a broader slowdown in demand. The labor market shows signs of cooling, adding to uncertainties fueled by global trade policy risks. The Bank will decide on future rate cuts depending on how underlying inflation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)