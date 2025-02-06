Gadkari Criticizes AAI Over Nagpur Airport Road Delay
Nitin Gadkari criticizes the Airports Authority of India for delays in constructing a 3-km road at Nagpur airport, impacting flight availability and costs. The delay was partially blamed on Maharashtra elections. Gadkari remarked that the NHAI could have completed the task swiftly, highlighting concerns over infrastructure development.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, recently expressed frustration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for their prolonged delay in constructing a 3-kilometer road at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.
During an event, Gadkari highlighted that despite efforts spanning 21 months, the road remains incomplete. He noted that initial steps taken by AAI included sending notices to airlines, inadvertently decreasing flight numbers and increasing ticket prices by 1.5 times, burdening Nagpur residents with extra costs.
Gadkari revealed that AAI officials attributed a six-month delay to the Maharashtra assembly elections, as he and other senior BJP leaders often flew from Nagpur. He asserted that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could have completed the road in just three days and stressed the need for efficient infrastructure development.
