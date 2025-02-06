Gadkari Criticizes AAI Over Nagpur Airport Road Delay

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, recently expressed frustration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for their prolonged delay in constructing a 3-kilometer road at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

During an event, Gadkari highlighted that despite efforts spanning 21 months, the road remains incomplete. He noted that initial steps taken by AAI included sending notices to airlines, inadvertently decreasing flight numbers and increasing ticket prices by 1.5 times, burdening Nagpur residents with extra costs.

Gadkari revealed that AAI officials attributed a six-month delay to the Maharashtra assembly elections, as he and other senior BJP leaders often flew from Nagpur. He asserted that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could have completed the road in just three days and stressed the need for efficient infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)