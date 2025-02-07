Left Menu

RBI Slashes Policy Rate Amid Growing Global Challenges

In his inaugural Monetary Policy announcement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed a policy rate cut by 25 basis points. He highlighted the challenges of a tough global economic climate, affecting financial markets and currencies, but reaffirmed the resilience of India's economy amidst these pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:32 IST
RBI Slashes Policy Rate Amid Growing Global Challenges
Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI (Photo: RBI/Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impactful debut soon after taking office, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a pivotal decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down from 6.5% to 6.25%. Malhotra emphasized the challenges presented by a turbulent global economic landscape, pointing out that while high-frequency data shows a degree of trade resilience, worldwide economic growth remains sluggish.

Governor Malhotra also shed light on the dynamics of global financial markets, noting that US monetary policy expectations have bolstered the dollar's strength, subsequently affecting bond yields. He stated that emerging markets, including India, are facing significant capital outflows and currency depreciation due to these conditions, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties that are stirring financial market volatility.

Adding another layer to the situation, Malhotra addressed the geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainties exacerbating market volatility. Despite these external pressures, he assured the Indian economy's underlying strength remains intact. Malhotra confirmed the Reserve Bank's active measures to support the economy, amidst the ongoing three-day MPC meeting initiated on February 5, 2025, to establish new interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025