RBI Slashes Policy Rate Amid Growing Global Challenges

In an impactful debut soon after taking office, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a pivotal decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down from 6.5% to 6.25%. Malhotra emphasized the challenges presented by a turbulent global economic landscape, pointing out that while high-frequency data shows a degree of trade resilience, worldwide economic growth remains sluggish.

Governor Malhotra also shed light on the dynamics of global financial markets, noting that US monetary policy expectations have bolstered the dollar's strength, subsequently affecting bond yields. He stated that emerging markets, including India, are facing significant capital outflows and currency depreciation due to these conditions, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties that are stirring financial market volatility.

Adding another layer to the situation, Malhotra addressed the geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainties exacerbating market volatility. Despite these external pressures, he assured the Indian economy's underlying strength remains intact. Malhotra confirmed the Reserve Bank's active measures to support the economy, amidst the ongoing three-day MPC meeting initiated on February 5, 2025, to establish new interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)