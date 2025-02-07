Danske Bank Achieves Record Profits with New Share Buy-Back Plan
Denmark's largest bank, Danske Bank, announces record annual profits and plans a new share buy-back of 5 billion Danish crowns. Driven by higher customer activity and favorable market conditions, its 2024 profits reached 23.63 billion crowns, exceeding expectations. However, a slight decrease in income is predicted for 2025.
Denmark's biggest lender, Danske Bank, has reported a record annual profit, fueled by increased customer activity and lower loan losses. The bank has announced a new share buy-back program worth 5 billion Danish crowns, reflecting its confidence in continued strong performance.
Danske Bank's net profit for 2024 reached 23.63 billion crowns, a significant increase from the 21.26 billion achieved in 2023. CEO Carsten Egeriis attributed the profit surge to consistent quarter-on-quarter growth, emphasizing the role of heightened customer engagement and robust credit quality.
Despite positive macroeconomic conditions, Danske Bank forecasts a slight decrease in total income for 2025, mainly due to anticipated lower net interest income as market rates decline. The bank projects a net profit range of 21 billion to 23 billion crowns for the upcoming year.
