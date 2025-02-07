Left Menu

Danske Bank Achieves Record Profits with New Share Buy-Back Plan

Denmark's largest bank, Danske Bank, announces record annual profits and plans a new share buy-back of 5 billion Danish crowns. Driven by higher customer activity and favorable market conditions, its 2024 profits reached 23.63 billion crowns, exceeding expectations. However, a slight decrease in income is predicted for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:29 IST
Danske Bank Achieves Record Profits with New Share Buy-Back Plan

Denmark's biggest lender, Danske Bank, has reported a record annual profit, fueled by increased customer activity and lower loan losses. The bank has announced a new share buy-back program worth 5 billion Danish crowns, reflecting its confidence in continued strong performance.

Danske Bank's net profit for 2024 reached 23.63 billion crowns, a significant increase from the 21.26 billion achieved in 2023. CEO Carsten Egeriis attributed the profit surge to consistent quarter-on-quarter growth, emphasizing the role of heightened customer engagement and robust credit quality.

Despite positive macroeconomic conditions, Danske Bank forecasts a slight decrease in total income for 2025, mainly due to anticipated lower net interest income as market rates decline. The bank projects a net profit range of 21 billion to 23 billion crowns for the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025