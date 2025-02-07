Left Menu

India-EU Negotiations: Bridging Trade Regulation Challenges

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discusses India's efforts to address challenges posed by new EU trade regulations. Talks focus on issues like the deforestation Act, emphasizing mutual resolutions to prevent trade disruptions. India aims for reciprocal certification agreements to ensure fair international trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:19 IST
India-EU Negotiations: Bridging Trade Regulation Challenges
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India is actively engaging with the European Union to address complications arising from recently introduced EU trade regulations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed on Friday.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal acknowledged the EU's new regulatory landscape, especially its implications for deforestation laws, urging a collaborative approach to ensure that these regulations do not negatively impact Indian industries.

Highlighting the issue of non-recognition of Indian quality certifications by the EU, Goyal pointed out the reciprocal nature of international trade standards, as both regions abide by their own certification processes. Steps are being taken to foster mutual acknowledgment and uphold fair trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025