India-EU Negotiations: Bridging Trade Regulation Challenges

India is actively engaging with the European Union to address complications arising from recently introduced EU trade regulations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed on Friday.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal acknowledged the EU's new regulatory landscape, especially its implications for deforestation laws, urging a collaborative approach to ensure that these regulations do not negatively impact Indian industries.

Highlighting the issue of non-recognition of Indian quality certifications by the EU, Goyal pointed out the reciprocal nature of international trade standards, as both regions abide by their own certification processes. Steps are being taken to foster mutual acknowledgment and uphold fair trade practices.

