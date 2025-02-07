Alkem Laboratories Sees Profit Boost with Strategic Moves

Alkem Laboratories announced a 5% rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2024, totaling Rs 626 crore, buoyed by increased sales.

The pharmaceutical company made significant strides by focusing on higher-margin offerings and implementing cost-effective measures, increasing their EBITDA margins, as stated by CEO Vikas Gupta.

Looking forward, the firm aims to bolster its market position with strategic acquisitions, including the approved purchase of Adroit Biomed for Rs 140 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)