WBR London to Host 2025 International Excellence Awards in Dubai

The World Book of Records (WBR) London has officially announced the 2025 International Excellence Awards, scheduled for February 19 at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Known for acknowledging remarkable global achievements, the event will honor exceptional contributions across various sectors on an international stage.

With a substantial network of over 100,000 record-holders in more than 50 countries, WBR London has previously organized its prestigious ceremonies in global cities such as London, New York, and Paris. The Dubai event signifies a significant milestone, reinforcing WBR's steadfast commitment to celebrating outstanding achievements worldwide. Dr. Jitendra Matlani, President of WBR London's Middle East division, will host the ceremony, playing a key role in bringing this notable event to Dubai.

Prominent figures including Shri Santosh Shukla, President of WBR London, and chief guest Shri Ramdas Athawale, Central Minister of India, will attend the ceremony, alongside leading Emirati dignitaries. Known for its luxury and innovation, Dubai is the ideal setting for the awards. Selecting Atlantis The Palm underscores the ceremony's grandeur and global importance.

The 2025 awards will celebrate achievements in business, education, entertainment, and social impact, honoring those who have shown exceptional dedication and success in their fields. Offering expansive media coverage, the event provides unmatched branding opportunities for sponsors and participants, alongside exclusive networking avenues with global leaders and influencers.

Managed by Marquisse Events under the JM Global Group founded by Dr. Jitendra Matlani, the International Excellence Awards promise a seamless and unforgettable experience. Acclaimed globally for acknowledging outstanding achievements, the World Book of Records London continues to set the benchmark for international recognition. For inquiries and sponsorships, contact Marquisse Events or visit WBR London's official website.

