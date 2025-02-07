Left Menu

Danske Bank's Record Year: Profits Soar Amid Share Buybacks and Dividends

Danske Bank surpassed profit forecasts, closing a record year with a net profit of 23.63 billion Danish crowns. It announced a share buyback plan and extraordinary dividends, boosting its share price by 7%. With a positive outlook for 2025, the bank expects lower income due to reduced net interest income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:50 IST
Danske Bank has exceeded forecasts, recording a notable fourth-quarter profit that capped off a record year. On Friday, the bank announced a share buyback plan and extraordinary dividends, which resulted in its shares rising by 7%. This significant annual performance, marked by a net profit of 23.63 billion Danish crowns ($3.29 billion), represents an 11% increase from 2023's 21.26 billion.

The fourth-quarter net profit rose significantly to 6.0 billion crowns, surpassing analyst predictions of 5.05 billion. The bank has proposed a substantial total dividend of 28.7 crowns per share for 2024, exceeding expectations due to an extraordinary payout of 5.35 crowns. Consequently, Danske Bank's share price hit 234.8 crowns, the highest since early 2018, marking a 15% increase year-to-date.

Looking forward, the bank predicts a slight decrease in total income for 2025 due to anticipated lower net interest income from decreasing market rates, with a net profit forecast between 21 billion and 23 billion crowns. CEO Carsten Egeriis expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that lower inflation and interest rates could bolster consumer demand and business activity. The bank cited improved economic conditions beyond expectations, particularly in Denmark, and announced a share buyback of 5 billion crowns in addition to dividends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

