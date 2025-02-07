Left Menu

ISAMRA Expands Membership, Reinforces Commitment to Artist Rights

The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) inducted 96 new members during its 63rd board meeting. This expansion highlights ISAMRA’s dedication to protecting artist rights and ensuring fair compensation. Chaired by Anup Jalota, discussions focused on royalty distribution, transparency, and copyrights, marking a significant moment for the association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:18 IST
Singers & Musicians Royalty: ISAMRA Continues Its Crusade for Singers' and Musicians' Rights in 63rd Board Meeting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) has taken a substantial step forward, inducting 96 new members at its recent 63rd board meeting, which underscored its commitment to safeguarding artists' rights.

The meeting, led by ISAMRA Chairman Anup Jalota, featured influential board members such as Sonu Nigam and Shaan, focusing on strengthening the association's mission under the guidance of Sanjay Tandon.

Key discussions revolved around enhancing royalty systems, transparency, and copyright laws, with ISAMRA set to secure a future of equitable rights for singers and musicians nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

