Vanished Over Norton Sound: The Search for Missing Alaska Plane

The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated a search for a small airplane carrying 10 people that disappeared during a flight to Nome, Alaska. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan was last reported missing from Unalakleet on Thursday afternoon, according to the Alaska State Troopers in Nome.

The 150-mile journey from Unalakleet to Nome crosses the Norton Sound, part of the Bering Sea. Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska office is monitoring the situation. The incident adds to recent concerns over air safety with investigations into two fatal crashes ongoing.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department is conducting a ground search and advises residents to refrain from self-initiating search parties due to hazardous weather. The National Guard has also joined efforts with a C-130 aircraft, but no findings have been reported. The aircraft, operated by Bering Air of Nome, is equipped for search and rescue in low-visibility conditions.

