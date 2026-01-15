NTSB Uncovers Cracks in Cargo Jet's Pylon: The Boeing Warning Ignored

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed that the UPS MD-11 cargo jet, which crashed in Kentucky in November resulting in 15 fatalities, had developed concerning fatigue cracks. Crucially, these were in the left pylon's support structure, known as the bearing race.

According to the NTSB, these cracks correspond to warnings issued in a 2011 service letter by Boeing, which noted four prior failures of this bearing race in three different airplanes. Despite this, Boeing had not classified the issue as detrimental to flight safety.

The crash has led to the MD-11 model being grounded pending further investigation. The findings raise significant concerns over aircraft maintenance protocols and the oversight of pre-flight safety assessments.

