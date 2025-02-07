Left Menu

India's Wings: Pioneering Aircraft Component Manufacturing

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the need for a comprehensive aviation ecosystem in India, focusing on skill development and collaboration among ministries to enhance aircraft component manufacturing. The aim is to boost India's global competitiveness and market access, backed by strategic partnerships with global aerospace firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:37 IST
In a push to enhance India's presence in the global civil aviation sector, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu called for creating a robust ecosystem focusing on skill development, design, manufacturing, maintenance, certification, and knowledge sharing. Speaking at a high-level meeting in New Delhi, he emphasized collaboration among various ministries and industries.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including senior officials and industry representatives, aimed at bolstering domestic production and strengthening India's competitive edge in the aircraft component manufacturing sector. Naidu assured attendees of the government's steadfast commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive development roadmap.

Reflecting on strategic alliances with global aerospace leaders and increased demand for air travel, the minister highlighted India's growing stature as a hub for civil aviation. He proposed a dual-pronged strategy to expand indigenous manufacturing through MSMEs and enhance international market access for Indian OEMs, signaling a pivotal step in the sector's growth trajectory.

