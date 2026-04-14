India Pharma 2026 Concludes with Strong Push for Innovation, Financing Reforms and Global Competitiveness

The 9th edition of India Pharma 2026, organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in partnership with FICCI and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), concluded successfully after two days of high-level deliberations aimed at shaping the future of India’s pharmaceutical and biopharma ecosystem.

The event brought together over 800 delegates and 60+ speakers across 10 sessions, including six plenary discussions, reflecting the sector’s growing importance in India’s economic and strategic landscape.

From Scale to Innovation: A Strategic Shift

A key takeaway from India Pharma 2026 was the sector’s transition from scale-driven growth to innovation-led transformation. Discussions emphasized the need to move beyond India’s established strengths in generics and vaccines toward advanced therapeutics, cutting-edge research, and breakthrough innovation.

Participants highlighted that while India has built a strong pharmaceutical foundation over decades, the next phase of growth will depend on bold investments, scientific advancement, and ecosystem integration.

Three Pillars of Future Growth: Funding, Infrastructure and Speed

Delivering the valedictory address, Shri Satyaprakash T. L., Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, noted that deliberations converged around three critical enablers:

Access to funding

Robust infrastructure

Speed in execution and innovation cycles

He stressed that coordinated action between government, industry, and academia is essential for India to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving global pharmaceutical landscape.

Financing Ecosystem Takes Centre Stage

One of the central themes of the event was the need to build a vibrant and diversified pharma financing ecosystem. The plenary session on financing underscored that scientific innovation must be complemented by accessible and strategic capital.

Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), highlighted the evolving funding architecture, combining:

Grant-based funding for academia and research institutions

Capital-based instruments for private sector innovation

The discussions explored multiple funding avenues, including:

Venture capital and private equity

Blended finance models

Public-private partnerships (PPPs)

Speakers noted that addressing challenges such as long R&D cycles, high-risk investments, and regulatory uncertainties is critical to unlocking sustained innovation.

Lessons from COVID-19 and Ecosystem Evolution

Reflecting on India’s biotech journey, Dr Renu Swarup, former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, emphasized that the country has built a comprehensive innovation value chain—from discovery to deployment.

She described the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point, demonstrating India’s capabilities in:

Rapid innovation

Financing and partnerships

Infrastructure development

This experience, she noted, validated India’s readiness to scale up innovation-led growth.

Industry Leaders Call for Risk-Sharing and R&D Investment

Top industry leaders highlighted the need for greater risk-sharing mechanisms and sustained R&D investment to drive pharmaceutical innovation.

Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma) emphasized the inherently high-risk nature of innovation and the need for reimbursement frameworks and strong product pipelines

Pankaj Patel (Zydus Lifesciences) called for enhanced financial support and improved market access for new drugs

Winselow Tucker (Eli Lilly India) stressed the importance of a clear strategic roadmap with measurable milestones

Role of AI and Collaboration in Future Growth

The discussions also highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery, clinical trials, and manufacturing efficiency. However, stakeholders emphasized that technology must be complemented by accountability and collaboration across the ecosystem.

A recurring theme was the need to strengthen linkages between government, academia, and industry, ensuring seamless translation of research into market-ready products.

Positioning India as a Global Pharma Leader

India currently ranks among the world’s largest producers of generic medicines and vaccines. However, India Pharma 2026 underscored that the next frontier lies in becoming a global hub for innovation-driven pharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics.

This will require:

Strategic investments across the value chain

Policy support and regulatory agility

Stronger global partnerships

Focus on high-value, research-driven products

A Roadmap for the Next Decade

The event concluded with a clear consensus: India’s pharmaceutical sector stands at a critical inflection point. With strong fundamentals already in place, the focus must now shift to:

Scaling innovation and R&D capabilities

Building a resilient financing ecosystem

Accelerating time-to-market for new therapies

Enhancing global competitiveness

As India seeks to position itself as a leader in global healthcare innovation, forums like India Pharma 2026 are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping policy, investment, and industry direction.