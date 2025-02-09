Left Menu

CIL's CSR Initiatives: A Decade of Impact

Coal India Limited (CIL) increased its CSR expenditure by 36.5% to Rs 497 crore in April-January. Focused on healthcare, nutrition, and education, CIL has impacted over 35 million lives. It continues to be the top CSR spender among CPSEs, earning prestigious awards for its contributions.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:29 IST
CIL's CSR Initiatives: A Decade of Impact
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has significantly increased its corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure, reaching Rs 497 crore in the April-January period of the current fiscal year, marking a 36.5% rise from the Rs 364 crore spent in the same period last year, according to company officials.

Accounting for over 80% of the country's coal production, CIL allocates more than 70% of its CSR budget to initiatives in healthcare, nutrition, sanitation, education, and livelihood, confirming its status as the highest CSR spender among Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSEs) over the last five years.

Positively influencing over 35 million lives through its initiatives, CIL's commitment to social responsibility is recognized by accolades such as the Golden Peacock CSR Award 2024. The award was received by CIL Chairman P M Prasad and Director of Personnel Vinay Ranjan at a ceremony organized by the Institute of Directors.

